Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 255.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

STNG stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 748,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,513. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.08. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -8.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $46,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 907.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $174,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

