Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of ($1.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $106.75. 392,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,058. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

