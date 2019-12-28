Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the November 28th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,732,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares during the period. Scully Royalty accounts for about 5.5% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. owned about 21.81% of Scully Royalty worth $31,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

SRL stock remained flat at $$11.89 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,540 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. Scully Royalty has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Friday, December 20th.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.