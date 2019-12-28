Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts expect Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) to announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Medical’s earnings. Select Medical posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Medical will report full year sales of $5.42 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Select Medical.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Select Medical stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. 299,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $54,420.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,085.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 74,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,352,661.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,552,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,865 shares of company stock worth $6,129,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 36.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

