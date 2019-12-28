SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.22

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 10085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

About SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

