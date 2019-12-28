Short Interest in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Declines By 72.3%

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the November 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AMRK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 13,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,086. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.19. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of 68.42 and a beta of -0.03.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.