Short Interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Declines By 34.5%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the November 28th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,557,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after buying an additional 745,193 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,812,000 after buying an additional 1,652,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. CIBC set a $14.30 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Howard Weil cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.76.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.41 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

