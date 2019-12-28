Short Interest in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Declines By 17.2%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other AMREP news, Director Robert Robotti sold 52,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $314,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in AMREP by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 74,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AMREP by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

AMREP stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. AMREP has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $45.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.24.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

