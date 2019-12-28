Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) Grows By 17.9%

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 286,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARKR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. 282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a market cap of $76.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.44. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

