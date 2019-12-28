Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Rises By 54.2%

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 676,300 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the November 28th total of 438,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $996.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $19.03.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $42.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3,156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.