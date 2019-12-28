Short Interest in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Expands By 40.7%

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,100,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the November 28th total of 12,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVP. TheStreet raised Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avon Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.72.

Avon Products stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.33, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. Avon Products has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. Avon Products’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avon Products will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

In related news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of Avon Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $196,653.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Avon Products by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 332,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,496 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Avon Products by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avon Products by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,887,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,900 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avon Products by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 357,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

