Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expands By 235.9%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a growth of 235.9% from the November 28th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BCE opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in BCE in the third quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BCE by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 17.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 975,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after purchasing an additional 142,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 19.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 138,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

