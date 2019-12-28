Short Interest in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Drops By 14.6%

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 28th total of 10,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

BBY stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lifted their target price on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 27,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $2,212,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,105,084 shares of company stock worth $169,114,978. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after buying an additional 772,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Best Buy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

