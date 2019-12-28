Short Interest in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Declines By 13.8%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 360,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.42. 266,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,998. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $718.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Maxim Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

