Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Rises By 20.1%

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 164,400 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 28th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. 102,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,170. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $396.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

