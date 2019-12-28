Short Interest in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Rises By 16.1%

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,350,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the November 28th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,871. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.36. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after buying an additional 4,227,266 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,958,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,891,000 after buying an additional 2,171,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after buying an additional 2,163,258 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,321,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,586,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after buying an additional 1,149,391 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.