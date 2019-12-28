Short Interest in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Rises By 41.1%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the November 28th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 333,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:CBD traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. 319,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,694. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,465.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 17.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

