Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Increases By 45.7%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the November 28th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Culp by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Culp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Culp by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Culp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th.

NYSE:CULP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. 82,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.61. Culp has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

