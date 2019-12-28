Short Interest in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) Grows By 40.5%

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the November 28th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of DRIO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.30. 5,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 325.50% and a negative net margin of 248.57%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DarioHealth stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 308,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.71% of DarioHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

