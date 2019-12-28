Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Increases By 44.4%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the November 28th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 66.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

