Short Interest in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Drops By 19.8%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 543,900 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the November 28th total of 677,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

SSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 378,680 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 120,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 427,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,926. Sasol has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

