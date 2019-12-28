Short Interest in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Declines By 21.9%

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the November 28th total of 196,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.00. 57,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,227. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 5,040.51% and a negative net margin of 128.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQNS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 127.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,546 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sequans Communications worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

