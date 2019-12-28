Short Interest in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Rises By 35.4%

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the November 28th total of 91,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

TCRD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $196.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. THL Credit has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

Get THL Credit alerts:

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 55.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that THL Credit will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.50%.

TCRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, THL Credit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in THL Credit by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,890,000. Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,814,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,119 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 560,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.