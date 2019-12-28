Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 28th total of 84,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,162 shares of company stock worth $363,809 in the last 90 days. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 83,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSRR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. 17,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BSRR. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

