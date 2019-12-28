Skycoin (SKY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $162,315.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, ChaoEX, Binance and C2CX. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $162,315.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Iquant, C2CX, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

