SkyWest, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

SkyWest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. SkyWest has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SkyWest to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.88. The company had a trading volume of 157,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,538. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.93 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

SKYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.