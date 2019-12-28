Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.98

Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 128240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCGLY. UBS Group cut shares of Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of Societe Generale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Societe Generale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Societe Generale had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Societe Generale SA will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

