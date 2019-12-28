SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of SFY stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

