Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) were down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.30, approximately 1,220,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 817,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several research firms have commented on SLDB. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.