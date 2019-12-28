Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) were up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.59, approximately 114,810 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 169,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several analysts recently commented on SONM shares. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $56,865.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

