Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the November 28th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SONA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico acquired 10,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 15,535 shares of company stock worth $158,057 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 12.9% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 568,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the third quarter worth $180,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $396.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 23.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

