Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 151,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of Standex Int’l stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.27. Standex Int’l has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $991.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $196.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Standex Int’l will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 229,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

