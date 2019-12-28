Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 103.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.45. 1,456,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,173. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

