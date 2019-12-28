Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Update

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the November 28th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

STCN opened at $1.47 on Friday. Steel Connect has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.15 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Connect stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,202,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Steel Connect worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Steel Connect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

