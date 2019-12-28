Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 10th

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $34.53 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a $31.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

