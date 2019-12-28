Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the November 28th total of 10,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,069.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,618.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 236,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 223,169 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

STL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. 536,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,409. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

