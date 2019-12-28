Stryker Co. (SYK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Stryker has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stryker to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

SYK opened at $210.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $151.63 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average is $210.02. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.79.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

