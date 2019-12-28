Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 834,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 28th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 603,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.16. 443,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.20. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $97.49 and a 52 week high of $166.32.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.14 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

