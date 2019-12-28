Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 173.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.16. The stock had a trading volume of 443,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,723. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $97.49 and a 12-month high of $166.32. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.36.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

