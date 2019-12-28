Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00.

Shares of SPN opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Superior Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 12.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,282,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 250,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 23.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 431,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Superior Energy Services by 794.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 115,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Superior Energy Services by 5.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,601,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 296,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

