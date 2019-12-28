SwiftCash Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $48,260.00 and $2.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000227 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 110,491,277 coins and its circulating supply is 109,770,846 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

