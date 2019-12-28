Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) announced a final dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Sydney Airport Holdings Pty’s previous final dividend of $0.19.

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty stock opened at A$9.18 ($6.51) on Friday. Sydney Airport Holdings Pty has a 52 week low of A$6.37 ($4.52) and a 52 week high of A$9.30 ($6.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,507.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of A$8.34.

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Company Profile

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

