Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Short Interest Update

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the November 28th total of 51,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Synacor stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,187. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Synacor has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter.

SYNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNC. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in shares of Synacor by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 551,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 241,300 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synacor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Synacor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 95,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synacor by 809.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 43,538 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

