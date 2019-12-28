Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Trading 5.8% Higher

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.54, 547,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 244,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $293.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn acquired 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,146.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

