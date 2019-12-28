T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Short Interest Update

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the November 28th total of 10,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. 1,246,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. T-Mobile Us has a 12-month low of $62.41 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,806,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,320,138,000 after buying an additional 372,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $681,731,000 after buying an additional 1,300,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,817,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,066,000 after buying an additional 383,437 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

