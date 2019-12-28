Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Update

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 412,600 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 28th total of 507,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tarena International by 233.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tarena International by 91.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Tarena International by 46.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 168,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tarena International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 59,807 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Tarena International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,887,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TEDU stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 261,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.96.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.
