Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Short Interest Update

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the November 28th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 62.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARO stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $89.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average is $83.50. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $160.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TARO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

