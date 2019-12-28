Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,721.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 2.43% of Taylor Devices worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAYD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.44. 23,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

