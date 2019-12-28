Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Tc Pipelines has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Tc Pipelines has a payout ratio of 72.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tc Pipelines to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,772. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

