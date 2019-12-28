Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.51 on Friday, hitting C$70.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,318. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.65. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of C$47.98 and a 1 year high of C$70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion and a PE ratio of 16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities cut Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.56.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

